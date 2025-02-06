Israel Adesanya’s decline happens to “all the greats”, says Din Thomas

UFC analyst Din Thomas has said that the decline Israel Adesanya is currently experiencing is something that happens to all great fighters.

As we know, Israel Adesanya is easily one of the best middleweights of all time. He’s a former two-time champion, and he’s beaten some of the very best fighters of his generation – and he’s even beaten some of them twice. However, following his loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia, there are big questions surrounding his future in mixed martial arts.

At the age of 35, and with four losses in his last five, Israel Adesanya needs to seriously consider his options. Some believe he should retire, whereas others think he still has enough in the tank for one or two more fights in the cage.

In a recent podcast, Din Thomas gave his thoughts on what’s been happening in Israel Adesanya’s career as of late.

"This might be a bad message to send to fighters, but if you make it to the top, it comes crashing down."@DinThomas & @AlanJouban discuss the future for Israel Adesanya after his loss at #UFCSaudiArabia



Source: MMA Today w/Din Thomas & Alan Jouban pic.twitter.com/w7QYXbM5RO — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) February 4, 2025

Din Thomas on Israel Adesanya’s decline

“Well, that’s just the thing. You know when you make it to the top, and he (Adesanya) is done right? In my opinion at the top-top,” Thomas told MMA on Sirius XM. “But it happens to everybody. No one escapes that except for Jon Jones. It’s a handful, and they’re all on Mount Rushmore.

“Even Anderson Silva fell off. It happens to everybody. This might be a bad message to send to fighters, but if you make it to the top, it comes crashing down hard. Harder than if you don’t make it to the top, and you kind of teeter around the UFC for a while.”

“When you make it to the top top, your losses are always magnified,” Thomas added. “Everybody’s watching them and it looks like a hard fall. It happened to Chuck Liddell, it happened to B.J. Penn, it happened to all the greats, and that’s just what’s happening to Izzy right now.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie