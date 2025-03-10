Magomed Ankalaev claims negotiations underway for rematch fight with Alex Pereira after UFC 313

Magomed Ankalaev has stunningly revealed tonight that negotiations are already underway for a rematch with Alex Pereira following their UFC 313 title fight just two nights ago, after previously welcoming the chance to fight the Brazilian again immediately.

Headlining just over the course of the weekend, Russian standout, Ankalaev stopped the dominant title run of Sao Paulo finisher, Pereira in a contentious unanimous decision win in Las Vegas.

Scooping the undisputed light heavyweight crown with a controversial judging (48-47, 48-467, 49-46) victory, Ankalaev’s victory was argued by Brazilian rival, Pereira who questioned beyond control, what damage was inflicted on him by the challenger.

“Putting me up against the cage, he (Ankalaev) didn’t really do anything,” Pereira told Joe Rogan during his post-fight interview through an interpreter. “Giving him the win with a gameplan like that, it incentivizes people to do that.”

Magomed Ankalaev reveals negotiations underway for Alex Pereira rematch

And travelling back to Dagestan today following his title coronation, Ankalaev claimed negotiations have already begun for an immediate title rematch between himself and Pereira.

Negotiations are already underway regarding a rematch,” Magomed Ankalaev told, according to Ushatayka. “It’s not yet known who will be next, but we agreed in advance, if they ]Alex Pereira and his team] want a rematch then we are ready.”

Linked with an October return at an annual flagship card in Abu Dhabi, Ankalaev and Pereira would “probably” face-off in an immediate rematch according to stalwart promotional boss, Dana White.