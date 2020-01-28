Israel Adesanya & Comedian Tom Segura Trash-Talk Yoel Romero (Video)

Spread the word!













UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is one of the fastest rising stars in mixed martial arts (MMA) at the moment.

It seems “Stylebender” has even made a fan of comedian Tom Segura. Segura, a well-known friend of UFC commentator Joe Rogan, recently took to his Instagram to share a video of himself and Adesanya hanging out. In the video, Segura had a message for Adesanya’s upcoming opponent, Yoel Romero.

Segura told Romero that he “ain’t sh*t” before predicting that the Cuban will “get f*cked up” when he fights Adesanya on March 7. Check it out below.

“Hey, Yoel, first of all, you ain’t sh*t,” Segura said. “March 7 it’s gonna go down, you’re gonna get f*cked up! By some African swag mother f*cker, so we’ll see you there.”

Adesanya and Romero will main event the UFC 248 pay-per-view (PPV) event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7, 2020. While many admit the matchup doesn’t particularly make sense, the MMA community agrees that it’s a fight everyone wants to see. Adesanya comes off a second-round knockout win over Robert Whittaker in Australia this past October to win the undisputed middleweight title.

Initially, Adesanya was expected to face Paulo Costa in his first-ever title defense. Instead, Costa was injured during training, and will be out until the second quarter of this year. With that being said, UFC president Dana White decided to give Adesanya, who called out Romero, his wish, and book the fight between the pair. Romero’s last fight was actually a decision loss to Costa last summer.

Many argue that Romero should’ve been given the nod against Costa, however, the record book will still show a decision loss for the Cuban. Romero’s sheer size and wrestling ability will certainly be an interesting stylistic matchup for Adesanya, one of the UFC’s best strikers. It will be interesting to see how things play out on March 7.

What do you make of Adesanya and Segura’s video for Romero?