Former two-time undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has admitted that while he’s aware he seems to be on the “back-end” of his professional career, he has no plans to call time on his illustrious career, but intends to take a definite and lengthy hiatus from active competition.

Adesanya, a former two-time undisputed middleweight titleholder, most recently headlined UFC 293 last month in Syndey, Australia, suffering his second championship fight loss in the space of 11 months – in the form of a shocking unanimous decision loss to significant underdog, Sean Strickland.

And yet to book his return to the Octagon in the time since, City Kickboxing staple, Adesanya, who faces a court appearance in January in the wake of an alleged drunk driving incident in Auckland – three weeks prior to his championship fight with Strickland, has been backed to avenge a loss to the former in his return to the sport.

Expected to miss out on an immediate rematch with Strickland, however, Adesanya will lay in wait as UFC 294 co-headliners, Khamzat Chimaev and former undisputed welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman have been backed by UFC leader, Dana White to land a title fight with a win in Abu Dhabi.

Israel Adesanya confirms plans for lengthy layoff from the UFC after title loss

And whilst maintaining he would not be calling time on his storied mixed martial arts career off the back of his loss to Strickland, Adesanya revealed he plans to take a long hiatus away from the Octagon off the back of his UFC 293 title fight defeat.

“Now I’m gonna take time to look after myself,” Israel Adesanya told The Rock podcast during a recent appearance. “And, I’m not gonna fight for a long time. I’m definitely not gonna retire, ‘cause, you know me, I’m not leaving like that. But, if I did [retire], I’m fine. I don’t need to prove anything else. But, I know what I can do, I know what I can change in my lifestyle, to make my body adapt to where I need to be.”

Do you think Israel Adesanya should take time away from the Octagon?