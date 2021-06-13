Israel Adesanya has his next fight essentially booked already.

Adesanya earned his third middleweight title defense following a lopsided unanimous decision win over Marvin Vettori in the UFC 263 headliner on Saturday night.

Of course, many expected Robert Whittaker to be facing Adesanya instead only for the timeline to not work for the former. And now that Vettori is out of the way, Adesanya didn’t waste any time in setting the wheels in motion.

“My arch nemesis, that other —-, what’s his name, Whittaker? Bobby Knuckles,” Adesanya said when asked what’s next. “I knocked him out twice. I don’t know what’s gonna happen with all this COVID sh*t but we got to run that back in Auckland.

“We need to run that back in my territory this time. I’ll tell you when it is, you don’t get to decide, I get to decide coz’ why? I’m the motherf*cking king.”

It didn’t take long for the former champion to respond.

“Rest up, see you soon,” Whittaker tweeted.

