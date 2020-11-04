Following the culmination of his UFC 253 headliner in September opposite challenger, Paulo ‘The Eraser’ Costa, reigning middleweight champion, Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya was the subject of much speculation regarding a seemingly larger right pectoral muscle compared to his left.



The undefeated striking ace, who scored a dominant eventual second-round knockout win over the Brazilian as a result of a high-kick followed by a swift combination, was the subject of many theories regarding the seemingly fatty deposit.



Theories such as a potential health issue, and even speculation that the City Kickboxing ace had been taking performance-enhancing drugs began to emerge, but Adesanya has himself detailed how he has had numerous checkups regarding the issue.



Speaking with ESPN MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani, Adesanya told how he believes the fatty deposit could be a result of smoking too much marijuana in the lead up to his ‘Fight Island’ main event with Costa two months ago.

“My pituitary gland was checked, [my] hormone levels are fine, so are [the] estrogen and testosterone [levels],” Adesanya said. “Yesterday we had an ultrasound and a mammogram, I had one for the first time. To be honest, it might have been the unhealthy living a little bit. Like smoking weed, that’s what the doctor from the UFC said. He said I need to stop but I said I’m not stopping. I’m just going to slow down on the smoking weed.“



The 31-year-old Lagos-born striker is currently in line for a move up to the light heavyweight division from his middleweight summit sometime next year, as he looks to add the undisputed 205-pound title to his trophy cabinet, in a championship clash with incumbent best, Jan Blachowicz.



Whilst Adesanya was initially linked with a potential rematch with former champion, Robert ‘The Reaper’ Whitakker – whom he unified the 185-pound titles against back in October of last year, UFC president, Dana White explained how the latter had rejected the chance to rematch Adesanya, ultimately opening the door for a division climb.



Whittaker has since refuted White’s claims of a championship challenge rejection, maintaining his sole focus is on reclaiming the throne against Adesanya, dismissing a recent callout from the above-mentioned, Costa to boot.