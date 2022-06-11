Israel Adesanya has revealed his choices for UFC 275.

For the main event, current UFC Light Heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira will take on the challenger and second-ranked contender in the division, Jiri Prochazka. This will mark Teixeira’s first outing after snatching the belt from Jan Blachowicz to become the oldest first-time champion in UFC history and the second-oldest fighter to win a UFC title.

UFC Women’s Flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko will defend her title against Taila Santos in the co-main event. ‘Bullet’ has looked dominant as ever since winning the promotional gold making Santos the biggest underdog she has ever faced.

In a highly anticipated rematch, Joanna Jedrzejczyk will compete against Weili Zhang in the people’s main event of the night. Their first outing is considered to be arguably the greatest female contest of all time. Zhang outpointed Jedrzejczyk in a close-fought battle to grab a win by split decision.

Israel Adesanya backs Jiri Prochazka, Valentina Shevchenko & Joanna Jedrzejczyk

UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya revealed his betting picks for UFC 275, on Instagram. ‘Stylebender’ believes there will be a change in the title at the main event and has backed challenger Jiri Prochazka to dethrone Teixeira.

Adesanya placed a bet of $4,000 with an estimated payout of $5,960 if successful.

As for the co-main event, Adesanya remains confident that Shevchenko will extend her win streak to nine to keep her strap against Santos. He went ahead to register Shevchenko winning by KO. His stake of $2,000 has an estimated payout of $6,300.

Adesanya chose the betting favorites in his previous two picks but for the people’s main event of the night, he disagreed with the oddsmakers and chose the underdog Joanna Jedrzejczyk to come out on top.

He believes Jedrzejczyk will win by decision and has a total stake of $2,000 for an estimated payout of $5,600.

Izzy also shared a bet on the opening fight on the main card. He favors Jack Della Maddalena in his welterweight bout against Ramazan Emeev and backed him to win by KO. His total stake of $2,000 could result in an estimated payout of $7,500.

UFC 275 odds, fight card

Jiri Prochazka (-200) vs. Glover Teixeira (+175)

Valentina Shevchenko (-700) vs. Taila Santos (+500)

Weili Zhang (-160) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (+140)

Seung Woo Choi (-240) vs. Joshua Culibao (+200)

Joselyne Edwards (-170) vs. Ramona Pascual (+150)

Batgerel Danaa (-145) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (+125)

Steve Garcia (-170) vs. Hayisaer Maheshate (+150)

Brendan Allen (-260) vs. Jacob Malkoun (+220)

Andre Fialho (-145) vs. Jake Matthews (+125)

Silvana Gomez Juarez (-155) vs. Na Liang (+135)

Jack Della Maddalena (-150) vs. Ramazan Emeev (+130)

