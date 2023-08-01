Undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has heaped praise on the shoulders of former opponent and arch-rival, Alex Pereira following the Brazilian’s successful outing at the light heavyweight limit over the weekend in the co-main event of UFC 291.

Adesanya, the current and two-time undisputed middleweight champion, managed to reclaim the divisional crown back in April in Miami, Florida, defeating Pereira with a second round KO in the pair’s championship rematch.

As for Sao Paulo striker, Pereira, the knockout artist ended Adesanya’s first middleweight title reign back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden, rallying to land a fifth round standing TKO win over the City Kickboxing staple.

And making a light heavyweight limit leap over the course of the weekend in Salt Lake City, Pereira managed to land at the weight class with a split decision win over common-foe and former champion, Jan Blachowicz.

Israel Adesanya praises Alex Pereira’s win at UFC 291

Expected to make a title fight outing in his sophomore outing at the light heavyweight limit against former champion, Jiri Prochazka, Pereira – who has subsequently earned the number three rank in the division with his win over Blachowicz, impressed Adesanya in his first performance at the weight class in Utah.

“Beautiful try, but the boy (Alex Pereira) got long legs, man,” Israel Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “I’m telling you, he doesn’t want any space because once you give him space, he’s going to touch you. Beautiful defense. Good way to not balance himself – corrected it. Good lad.”

Alex won – (he) looked good at light heavyweight,” Israel Adesanya explained. “Also, elevation – we have to consider that as well. Crafty from Jan (Blachowicz). He did the right thing to try and sneak the victory, but wasn’t enough. Alex now vs. Jiri (Prochazka) probably for the belt, I’m going to assume.”

Himself expected to return at UFC 293 on September 9. in Sydney, Australia – Adesanya has been linked to fights with both Sean Strickland and Jared Cannonier for the promotion’s return ‘Down Under’.

