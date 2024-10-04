Israel Adesanya claims Alex Pereira has strange aura ahead of UFC 307: ‘That whole juju thing: That’s real’

Former two-time undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has backed claims of apparent mystique and “juju” surrounding Alex Pereira ahead of the Brazilian’s return to action this weekend at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion — who toppled Adesanya two years ago to win the throne in a come-from-behind win at Madison Square Garden, has since minted himself as the undisputed light heavyweight champion.

And returning this weekend in Utah, fan-favorite knockout artist, Pereira will attempt to defend his 205lbs for the third time this year alone, most recently taking out Jiri Prochazka with a blistering high-kick knockout win at UFC 303 back in June.

Israel Adesanya claims there is a “juju” surrounding Alex Pereira

Taking on the surging number eight rated Khalil Rountree this weekend at the Delta Center, Alex Pereira has some strange form of energy surrounding him according to Adesanya — who agreed with apparent “juju” claims from Prochazka, claiming there is credence to those accusations.

“You know what Jiri (Prochazka) said about the whole juju things, that’s real, that’s real,” Israel Adesanya said during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. “The last time I fought him (Alex Pereira) in Miami, look, he beat me, that’s why anyone says, ‘Izzy’s scared’ like, bro, I ain’t scared of sh*t.”

“… It’s his spirit, it’s whatever his ancestors or his people that are praying for him because I have prayer worries as well my Mom and Dad be fastening and they people in the spirit (world) praying for me,” Israel Adesanya explained. “But like, the way he carries himself, something about him just — he knows how to recover well.”

Himself sidelined since an August title fight loss to current champion, Dricus du Plessis, City Kickboxing star, Adesanya confirmed plans to return to the Octagon before the end of the year — if not the beginning of next annum.