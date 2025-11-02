Islam Makhachev’s Creatine Discovery Changes Everything for His Welterweight Debut

Islam Makhachev has just begun experimenting with creatine. The UFC’s former lightweight champion has discovered something that’s been sitting in supplement aisles for decades: creatine actually works. Islam Makhachev, now preparing for his welterweight debut against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322, revealed during an ESPN interview that he’s using the supplement for the first time in his career and seeing genuine results.

The Creatine Experiment That Has Islam Makhachev Feeling Like a New Fighter

Moving from lightweight to welterweight requires gaining significant mass, and Makhachev has been candid about how grueling the process has become. The weight gain battle intensified over his first training camp, where he started working with notably bigger sparring partners and completely overhauled his training regime. That’s when creatine entered the picture.

“I’m using creatine for the first time in my life, almost every day. It’s the first supplement where I actually see real changes. It helps with recovery, helps gain weight, gives strength.”

A fighter who’s dominated the lightweight division for years suddenly discovering that one of the most studied, fundamental supplements actually delivers on its promises.

What makes this particularly interesting is his emphasis on recovery. At lightweight, Makhachev revealed he was operating at roughly 60-70% capacity due to the brutal weight cut. The former champion had mere 30 hours to recover between the scale and the fight, a factor he believes compromised his performance across his entire reign.

“It’s very hard to gain weight when you’re training twice a day. I want to weigh around 87 kg, and about 83 kg during fight week. The weight cut will be very easy.”

By moving to welterweight and supplementing properly, Makhachev anticipates dramatically improved recovery, particularly in the championship rounds where his opponents might have historically found opportunities. Whether this translates to victory against Della Maddalena remains to be seen.​

Creatine

Creatine monohydrate enhances athletic performance through increased phosphocreatine store. For UFC fighters training twice daily, this means better strength gains and faster recovery between sessions. The supplement increases muscle water content, supporting growth while maintaining conditioning, crucial when moving weight classes. Studies document 5-15% improvements in strength and power output, margins that matter at championship level. Creatine also reduces muscle damage markers and accelerates energy system recovery after intense sparring. For Makhachev transitioning to welterweight while gaining mass, creatine efficiently bridges the gap between weight gain and performance maintenance.