Islam Makhachev boasts himself as future three weight UFC champion: ‘If anyone has it, it’s me’

Linked with an impending welterweight and middleweight move — Islam Makhachev has boldly claimed if anybody can win three separate Octagon titles it’s him.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter in the UFC, has been linked heavily in recent weeks with a super fight against unbeaten featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria — in a bid to defend his belt for another record-setting fifth time.

Most recently featuring in an impromptu main event of UFC 311, Makhachev took on short-notice foe, Renato Moicano on just a single day notice, landing a dominant opening round D’Arce choke submission win over the Brasilia native in their championship clash.

Islam Makhachev boasts himself as first UFC triple crown winner

And urged to take on welterweight kingpin, Belal Muhammad amid their friendship — as well as Dricus du Plessis in a stunning middleweight move, Makhachev boldly claimed this week if anyone can win three separate divisional titles in the UFC, it is him.

“Some say it’s impossible [to win three titles in three separate weight classes], some say it will work,” Islam Makhachev told Match TV during a recent interview this week.

Islam Makhachev on the possibility of becoming triple champion:



"Some say it's impossible, some say it will work. But I can say this with 100% certainty – I have a great chance of winning a third belt. If anyone has it, it's me." 👀



(via. Match TV) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/xCCodf0B0c — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 13, 2025

“But I can say this with 100% certainty – I have a great chance of winning a third belt. If anyone has it, it’s me,” Islam Makhachev boldly continued.

Separating himself from prior lightweight champions with his submission of Moicano, Makhachev became the most prolific defender of the belt — following a pair of knockout wins over Alexander Volkanovski, as well as another D’Arce choke submission win over perennial contender and former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier.

However, this week to boot — while du Plessis currently holds the middleweight strap, the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev has warned Makhachev against a 185lbs move — claiming he is the “king” of that weight class already.

“If he (Islam Makhachev) wants to [fight Dricus du Plessis], let him do it,” Khamzat Chimaev told Red Corner MMA. “If it’s du Plessis or not, Islam can fight anyone. It’s just about his capabilities. I can fight anyone I want, as well.

“If Islam get’s his shot [at the middleweight title], let him fight for it,” Khamzat Chimaev continued. “If not, what can I say? I don’t think they [the UFC] will let him jump two weight divisions. He’d better fight at 170 [pounds], this is my opinion. As for 185 [pounds], I’m the king here for now.”