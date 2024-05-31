Video – New footage shows UFC 302 star Islam Makhachev warn Dustin Poirier against trash talk: ‘Don’t say that’

New footage from last night’s pre-fight press conference ahead of UFC 302 has revealed just what was said by headlining duos, Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier – leading to their intense face-off at the culmination.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, is slated to headline tomorrow’s UFC 302 event in New Jersey against Poirier, attempting to successfully defend his crown for the third occasion.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

As for Poirier, the former interim champion looks to snatch undisputed spoils at the third time of trying, after prior submission defeats against both Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Charles Oliveira in undisputed pursuits.

And sharing the stage with Poirier during last night’s press conference, Islam Makhachev and the Lafayette native were corralled by security and organisational officials, after a heated exchange of words.

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier share war of words

Releasing the latest instalment of UFC 302’s Embedded series tonight, new footage shows exactly what was said between the duo.

Poirier: “I’m going to knock you out Saturday”

Makhachev: “How?”

Poirier: “Sleep. I’m going to sleep slap you.”



Makhachev: “You will sleep if you don’t tap.”



Poirier: “I’m going to sleep slap you. You’re going to be diving for my legs, praying.”



Makhachev: “Don’t tap and you will sleep.”

Poirier: ‘You’re going to be diving for my legs.”



Makhachev: “I will show you.”



Poirier: ‘Don’t sleep, motherf*cker.”

Makhachev: ‘Don’t say, motherf*cker.”

Poirier: “Don’t get in my face like that.”



Makhachev: “… Don’t do that. Don’t say motherf*cker. Brother, it’s not – in my country, you do not say – don’t say motherf*cker to me, okay?”

Poirier: “Don’t get into my face like that, man. We’re going to fight.”

Making tomorrow’s main event official, both Makhachev and challenger, Poirier successfully made title weight at 155lbs – tipping the scales at this morning’s early official weighs in Newark.

