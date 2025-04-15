Islam Makhachev urged to take ‘exciting fight’ with Justin Gaethje in UFC return: ‘This is different’

ByRoss Markey
Undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev has been widely backed to take on former featherweight titleholder, Ilia Topuria this summer, however, according to his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, a pairing with stablemate, Justin Gaethje is a much more “exciting” pairing.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight kingpin, also sits atop the promotion’s pound-for-pound pile.

Headlining UFC 311 at the beginning of the year, Russian finisher, Makhachev landed his fourth successful defense of the divisional crown — submitting short-notice foe, Renato Moicano with an opening round D’Arce choke.

And just two months later, former interim champion, Gaethje returned to winning-ways in impressive fashion, turning in a short-notice decision win over striking talent, Rafael Fiziev in the pair’s rematch clash at UFC 313.

Linked with an International Fight Week return opposite Topuria next — in a headliner on the UFC 317 card, Makhachev has remained tight-lipped on his immediate future in the division. 4

Islam Makhachev urged to fight Justin Gaethje next

And amid links to the pairing, as well as a showdown with former-foe, Charles Oliveira, Makhachev’s long-time manager, Abdelaziz has backed his fellow Dominance MMA client, Gaethje to fight for the championship next.

“Last week was unbelievably exciting fights, but this is different level of excitement,” Abdelaziz posted on X, accompanied by a picture of Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje.

And himself targeting a title fight with Islam Makhachev, Arizona fan-favorite, Gaethje admitted he was chasing one more shot at the undisputed lightweight crown in his next outing in the Octagon.

“I’m ready to fight, I’m ready to fight in June,” Justin Gaethje told The Schmo. “I don’t know, I think (Islam) Makhachev said he wants to fight in June. I’m hoping I get that call sooner rather than later so I can… I’m obviously working, but it’s been a crazy ride. I’m not at the beginning of the journey. It’s towards the end.

