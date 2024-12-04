Islam Makhachev downplays Topuria fight: ‘What does beating a Featherweight prove?’

Despite his pair of wins over featherweight competition in the past, Islam Makhachev has downplayed the prospect of him taking on current divisional titleholder, Ilia Topuria in the future — questioning what a victory over a 145lbs talent would “prove.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter on the UFC’s books, is expected to make his return as soon as next month in the headliner of UFC 311 in Los Angeles.

Yet to receive a bout agreement to take on surging contender and former-foe, Arman Tsarukyan at the first flagship card of the new year, Islam Makhachev is widely expected to take on the Armenian in his fourth attempted title defense, nonetheless.

Image via: Getty

Sidelined since the beginning of June, Russian champion, Makhachev most recently turned in an eventual fifth round win over former interim titleholder, Dustin Poirier — stopping the Lafayette native with a D’Arce choke in their UFC 302 grudge fight.

Islam Makhachev unsure on title fight with Ilia Topuria

And playing up a potential super fight with unbeaten featherweight champion, Topuria — particularly following his stunning knockout win over Max Holloway back in October, Makhachev has now questioned what a win over the Georgian-Spaniard would prove.

“We will definitely have some kind of conversation,” Islam Makhachev said during an interview with Match TV. “He (Ilia Topuria) constantly talks about me. He probably wants to tell me something. I don’t understand what he wants to tell me. Let’s step outside and talk. He wants to fight? We’ll fight if we need to.

Islam Makhachev says he and Ilia Topuria need to talk and find out what’s up…👀



Do you think they will cross paths anytime soon?



Via @matchtv_channel pic.twitter.com/13TZydYzpw — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) December 4, 2024

“In terms of my fighting career, I’m not interested in fighting Topuria at all. He’s in a different weight class. I’ll beat him, and what will that do for me? I won’t win another belt. Everyone will once again say that I beat a featherweight. That’s it. But if people really want to see him lose, then we can do it.”