Islam Makhachev yet to receive contract for UFC 311 title fight with Arman Tsarukyan

Amid heavy links to a massive title rematch at UFC 311 in January, undisputed champion, Islam Makhachev is yet to receive an official bout agreement to take on the surging, Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch — with the duo still expected to take headlining honors on the card targeted to take place on California.

Makahchev, the current undisputed lightweight champion and current pound-for-pound number one, has been linked with a return as soon as January, in the main event of UFC 311 — after an unspecified arm injury ruled him from an October title defense against Armenian foe, Tsaryukyan in Abu Dhabi.

Islam Makhachev yet to receive contract to fight Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 311

However, according to Makhachev’s manager, an official bout agreement for a January 18. return in the headliner of UFC 311 in Los Angeles, has yet to be floated by the promotion, however, they still expect to take on the current number one ranked, Tsarukuyan next.

“No. The contracts have not been signed,” Islam Makhachev’s manager Rizvan Magomedov told Ushatayka. “We personally have not signed or received anything yet. But we are prepared for January 18th.”

“Back in September, we were given this date. We accepted it, and there was no specific confirmation about the opponent yet. We assume that it will be Arman Tsarukyan.”

Sidelined since June, Makhachev most recently headlined UFC 302 in New Jersey, turning in the third successive defense of his divisional crown with an eventual submission win over Dustin Poirier, submitting the former interim gold holder with a D’Arce choke win.

As for Tsarukyan, the surging challenger most recently himself turned in a contentious split decision win over former undisputed lightweight kingpin and common-foe, Charles Oliveira on the monumental UFC 300 card in April.

Making his Octagon debut against Islam Makhachev back in 2019 in Russia, Tsarukyan suffered a hard-fought decision loss to the current lightweight kingpin.