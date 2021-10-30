It’s eight straight wins for American Kickboxing Academy mainstay, Islam Makhachev — who stops the #6 ranked, Dan Hooker with a brutal opening round kimura with less than three minutes on the Octagon clock on the main card of UFC 267.

Circling around the striking of Hooker in the opening minute, Makhachev managed to score a quickfire takedown, landing Hooker against the Octagon fence right beside his teammate and former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Islam Makhachev stops Dan Hooker with spectacular first round kimura

Patiently triangulating his legs around Hooker’s, Makhachev passed to side-control, and eventually locked up a taut kimura, forcing Hooker to eventually give up the ghost in his short notice turnaround.

Below, catch Makhachev’s kimura victory over Hooker.