Khabib Nurmagomedov confirms Islam Makhachev set to return in January after UFC offer: ‘We accepted’

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov has confirmed how his protege, Islam Makhachev is lined up to make his return to action at the beginning of next year, revealing how UFC officials had approached the Russian camp with a January outing for the pound-for-pound number one.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion, most recently featured at UFC 302 back in May in New Jersey. successfully defending his crown for the third straight outing.

Turning in a Fight of the Night showing against former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier, Makhachev would land a fifth round D’Arce choke submission win over the Lafayette striker, improving his professional record to 26-1 as a result.

And ruled from an expected comeback at UFC 308 at the end of next month in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Makhachev withdrew from the event citing an unspecified arm injury, ruling him from a targeted rematch with surging number one ranked contender, Arman Tsarukyan.

Khabib Nurmagomedov confirms January return for Islam Makhachev likely

And while expected to take on the Armenian first and foremost in his return to action, Makhachev may be available to fight as soon as January according to his head coach and close friend, Nurmagomedov, who claimed the camp “accepted” an offer to fight in January — with the promotion expected to host a UFC 311 card in California.

“UFC offered us a fight already, in January,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said of Islam Makhachev’s future during an appearance in Indonesia.

Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev expected to return to defend title in January



📰 https://t.co/8IuIWpBBuK pic.twitter.com/oVKpXkdkCy — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) September 30, 2024

In the midst of a spectacular 14-fight unbeaten streak, Makhachev landed the vacant lightweight crown with a submission win over Charles Oliviera back in 2022, before going on to land a pair of consecutive successful title defenses against then-featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski before his submission of Poirier.