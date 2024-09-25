The ‘Bad Guy’ Wants to See Islam Makhachev Make a Classic WWE-Style Heel Turn

Chael Sonnen wants to see Islam Makhachev embrace his natural role as a heel.

During a recent episode of his ESPN show Good Guy/Bad Guy with former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier, ‘The American Gangster’ spoke about the promotion’s recent struggles in finding the next big breakout star, much of it being blamed on the lack of lengthy title reigns by today’s talent.

Makhachev finds himself in a similar boat, having just completed his third defense of the lightweight title in June via a fifth-round submission victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. Before that, the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ won back-to-back bouts against former featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.

Touting Jon Jones and Alex Pereira as the two biggest names in the game right now, Sonnen believes Makhachev could unseat them both and take his spot as the promotion’s top draw by making a classic WWE-style heel turn.

“Okay, that guy is so charismatic, and he is so secretly funny,” Sonnen said. “If he was to do a heel turn, I mean, come on, he said one of the great heel lines ever. He said a whole bunch of professors should be taking their black belts back from guys. Like that angle and that is blasphemy in this sport and nobody even knows got it. It was like this G-rated line, he didn’t use profanity, he didn’t yell. When he said it, he said it nicely” (h/t MMA News).

Sonnen certainly knows a thing or two about using his ability to talk as a way to sell himself. Going into his Hall of Fame clash with Anderson Silva at UFC 117, the West Linn, Oregon native drew in fight fans with his impeccable promo skills that saw him trash talk ‘The Spider’ in a way that no fighter had done before.

Daniel Cormier wants to write material for Islam makhachev

Offering his take on the subject, Cormier appeared to agree with Sonnen, even suggesting that the two start writing material for Makhachev to help him go from a mild-mannered Dagestani scrapper to a Ric Flair-esque larger-than-life character on MMA’s biggest stage.

“I think that’s the move for Islam,” Cormier concurred. “He needs to get you and I to write him promos. We should write him promos. We write promos telling how much better he is than everyone. I would make him tell everybody that they don’t deserve to be in there with him and he’s just going to lord over this division until he decides to retire.”

Originally hoping to defend his title in Abu Dhabi this fall, Makhachev will be forced to sit out the remainder of the year due to an injury. When he is ready for a return, top-ranked contender Arman Tsarukyan will likely be the one waiting for him inside the Octagon.