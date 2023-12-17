Islam Makhachev reacts to Leon Edwards’ Victory over Colby Covington at UFC 296: ‘I will finish both this guy’

Reigning UFC lightweight world champion Islam Makhachev was far from impressed with the performances of Leon Edwards and Colby Covington on Saturday night.

Covington stepped into the main event spotlight at UFC 296 for his third, and presumably final shot at championship gold against current welterweight king Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards. Through five rounds, Edwards largely dominated the contest, stymying Covington’s offense along the way with his impeccable footwork and superior striking. Covington did run away with the fifth round via some lengthy top control, but even that was only made possible by Edwards’ insistence on grappling with the former All-American.

In the end, ‘Rocky’ walked away with a decisive 49-46 score on all three cards to retain his title.

Sharing his thoughts on the contest, Islam Makhachev took to social media and made it clear that should he ever make his way to 170, he could easily take out both Covington and Edwards in exchange for two-division glory.

“I will finish both this guy,” Makhachev wrote on X.

Islam Makhachev has his sights on a second world title

Since scoring his second-straight victory over featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski in October, Islam Makhachev’s next move at lightweight is currently up in the air. Both Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje are circling potential title fights with the ‘Dagestani Destroyer,’ but if Makhachev gets his wish, a move to welterweight for a shot at a second world title may be in his future.

Makhachev vs. Edwards would certainly carry a significant level of intrigue for fight fans, but all signs point toward ‘Rocky’ putting his strap on the line against Belal Muhammad when he returns to the Octagon in 2024.

Are you interested in seeing Islam Makhachev venture to the land of the welterweights for a potential meeting with Leon Edwards, or does Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protege still have some work to do in his own division first?