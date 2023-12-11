Islam Makhachev shuts down Charles Oliveira fight: ‘This guy thinks he deserves a rematch with me?’

Undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev has firmly put the brakes on a title fight rematch with ex-titleholder, Charles Oliveira – mocking the Brazilian’s call for a re-run for gold, poking fun at his prior win over the Sao Paulo favorite.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one on the UFC’s books, most recently headlined UFC 294 back in October in Abu Dhabi, UAE – landing a dominant first round high-kick knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski in the pair’s short-notice rematch.

Initially, Makhachev was slated to headline that card in the Middle East against Oliveira, until a nasty laceration above the Brazilian’s eyebrow ruled him from the pay-per-view card.

Fighting Makhachev in a vacant lightweight title fight at UFC 280 in October of last year, Oliveira dropped a second round arm-triangle submission loss, seeing his division-best undefeated run come to a crashing halt.

Islam Makhachev rules out rematch with Charles Oliveira

And despite staking his claim for a reworked title fight rematch with Makhachev – potentially next year at the very earliest, Makhachev has overnight cast doubt on a re-run, mocking the Brazilian’s prior stoppage loss.

“This guy thinks he deserve rematch with me?” Islam Makhachev posted on his official X account, accompanied by a picture of Charles Oliveira in the immediate aftermath of his stoppage loss at UFC 280.

This guy thinks he deserve rematch with me? 😂 pic.twitter.com/4gSbGLf32A — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA_) December 10, 2023

And providing an update on his fighting future off the back of his knockout win over Australian favorite, Volkanovski two months ago, Makhachev claimed he would like the opportunity to fight former interim champion and current symbolic BMF titleholder, Justin Gaethje – as soon as UFC 299 in May of next year in Miami, Florida.

“To be honest, I’ve already told I’m not that interested in rematches,” Islam Makhachev told Ushatayka. “Because if you want to win someone in a good way, you have to add new names.”

“There is (Justin) Gaethje, who I would say deserved a fight,” Islam Makhachev continued. “I think it would be more interesting to fight him. I think in March, maybe – most likely, yes, at the number event [UFC 299].”

Do you expect Islam Makhachev to fight Charles Oliveira again?