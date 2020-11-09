UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev has opened up about his withdrawal from his main event fight against Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 14 this coming weekend. Brett Okamoto of ESPN broke news of the unfortunate fight withdrawal on social media yesterday, he wrote.

“Breaking: Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA) out of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night main event, per sources. UFC looking for a short-notice replacement to face Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) on Saturday.”

This is the second time a fight between Makhachev and Dos Anjos has been scrapped. The pair were previously scheduled to fight on the undercard of UFC 254.

Unfortunately, the former lightweight champion tested positive for COVID-19 and the fight was pushed back.

Makhachev took to social media to explain why he withdrew from the main event match-up with Dos Anjos.

“The only thing that calms down is that we cannot get away from what has been prescribed,” Makhachev wrote in Russian on Instagram. “A lot of time and effort was spent on this fight, I was in peak shape, but as soon as I started to lose weight and the immune system began to weaken, I caught an infection that would incapacitate me for at least a month in this camp, our team had already encountered this infection more than once and many had to cancel your fights.

This year was difficult for my career, a lot of fights were canceled but I promise you I will go to the end to this belt no matter what it costs me Inshaalah” (Via Google Translate)

The UFC are currently searching for a late notice replacement opponent to face ‘RDA’ on Saturday night. Dos Anjos took to Twitter late last night to call for former Bellator champion Michael Chandler to step up and take the fight, he wrote.

“I wish @MAKHACHEVMMA a speed recovery. Looking for a new partner to dance. Looks like @MikeChandlerMMA is ready to go. Your move!”

