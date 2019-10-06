Islam Makhachev Proposes Fight With Dan Hooker Next

Spread the word!













Islam Makhachev wants in on all the action as well.

Dan Hooker comfortably outpointed Al Iaquinta in the co-main event of UFC 243 last night. Given that he was ranked No. 15 while Iaquinta was No. 6, Hooker will likely rise up the rankings and sit just below the top five.

Following his fight, he called out former interim champion Dustin Poirier for a 2020 contest to take place in New Zealand. Poirier didn’t seem too interested though as he is still intent on getting a rematch with Conor McGregor next.

“The Diamond” even suggested an alternate opponent for Hooker in Donald Cerrone, who is coming off two straight losses.

However, Makhachev wants “The Hangman” next as he called him out on Twitter:

“Quit chasing fighters on losing streak, let’s wrestle,” he wrote.

Quit chasing fighters on losing streak, let’s wrestle 😉 https://t.co/0MRd2XZ6OP — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) October 6, 2019

Makhachev is ranked No. 14 and it would be unlikely that Hooker faces someone that low below him, assuming he rises to No. 6. However, Iaquinta was willing to face someone ranked below him and it would be quite the gesture if Hooker emulated him.

Plus, if he wants to face Khabib Nurmagomedov in the future, what better way to send a message than by beating his training partner in Makhachev?

