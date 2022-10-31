Following his stunning vacant UFC lightweight title victory earlier this month in Abu Dhabi, UAE – Dagestan favorite, Islam Makhachev embarked on a trumphant tour and parade around his region and the Middle East. And it appears during that victory lap, the AKA grappler met with sanctioned Chechen warlord and leader, Ramzan Kadyrov at his home in Grozny.

Makhachev, the newly minted undisputed UFC lightweight champion, managed to clinch the promotion’s undisputed title with a second round arm-triangle submission win over Sao Paulo grappler and former champion, Charles Oliveira.

Expected to make his first attempted title defense next year as soon as February, Islam Makhachev has been hotly tipped to headline UFC 284 in Perth, Australia – welcoming undisputed featherweight best, Alexander Volkanovski to the lightweight limit.

Islam Makhachev poses for a photo with the sanctioned, Ramzan Kadyrov

Last week, Islam Makhachev embarked on a victory tour in his native Dagestan following his UFC title coronation, sharing photos with fans and supporters, as well as meeting the Republic’s leader and draping the title over his father’s shoulder.

However, over this weekend, pictures show Makhachev posing for multiple pictures alongside Chechen warlord, Kadyrov – who has been sanctioned by the United States government and officials.

The founder of Akhmat MMA, Karydov is a close friend and associate of undefeated UFC welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev to boot, hosting the Chechen-born finisher at his home in Chechnya, as well as sparring with Chimaev and instructing his teenage children to spar with the #3 ranked contender.

During Makhachev’s post-fight Octagon interview following UFC 280, Chimaev engaged in a physical altercation with Abubakar Nurmagomedov at Octagon-side – the cousin of former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

And at a function and dinner in the hours following the pay-per-view event, Kadryov played mediator between the two, encouraging both to post for a picture together and urging them to bury the hatchet.