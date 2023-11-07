Islam Makhachev moves to number one in UFC pound for pound rankings amid injury to Jon Jones

Undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev can finally call himself the number one pound-for-pound fighter on the UFC’s books today, after a latest rankings update after UFC Sao Paulo has saw the Russin leapfrog heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, who is out of action due to injury, atop the summit.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion, most recently headlined UFC 294 back in October in Abu Dhabi, UAE, landing a first round high-kick knockout win over featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski in the pair’s short-notice rematch.

Initially scheduled to headline the flagship return to the Middle East in another rematch against former lightweight titleholder, Charles Oliveira, Makhachev saw the pairing axed after the Brazilian suffered a nasty laceration above his right eye – forcing him from the championship bout.

And in the immediate aftermath of his one-sided victory over New South Wales native, Volkanovski, Makhachev questioned why he had yet to crack the top of the pound-for-pound rankings list, claiming that there was nothing more for him to do in order to earn that top billing.

Islam Makhachev tops the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings

However, following last weekend’s UFC Sao Paulo card in Brazil, the promotion have this morning released a new rankings update ahead of UFC 295 on Saturday – with Islam Makhachev knocking the above-mentioned, Jones from top spot, and landing atop the list for the first time in his Octagon tenure.

Islam Makhachev is now ranked as the UFC's top pound-for-pound fighter following the latest rankings update pic.twitter.com/Na2N3kPvUH — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 7, 2023

For Jones, the undisputed heavyweight champion was slated to headline UFC 295 this weekend at Madison Square Garden, however, a pectoral tendon tear and subsequent surgical procedure have ruled the Endicott native from a fight with former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic.

Yet to book his return to the Octagon, Makhachev is expected to fight Sao Paulo finisher, Oliveira in a reworked matchup next, with his manager, Ali Abdelaziz confirming his client would not be available to compete until March of next year at the earliest.

