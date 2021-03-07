Dominance. The only real way to describe American Kickboxing Academy product, Islam Makhachev’s arm-triangle victory over Drew Dober — extending his undefeated streak to seven straight fights.

Returning for the first time since UFC 242 in September of 2019, Makhachev returned against Elevation Fight Team mainstay, Dober — utilising his wreslting and offensive grappling, at the command of teammate and undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Grabbing a single-leg in the center of the Octagon in the opening round, the Russian remained composed and patient in half-guard, before scrambling with an attempted armbar, with Dober gritting his teeth to survive to the second round.

Likely scoring a 10-8 round in the second, Makhachev scored an incredible outside trip, sending Dober to the canvas with a considerable impact at the fence. In the third — it was more of the same for the AKA trainee, With Dober forced to his back once again. Assuming half guard, Makhachev eventually secured an arm-triangle — forcing Eliot Marshall product, Dober to tap — snapping his three-fight streak.



Below, check out the highlights from Makhachev’s submission win over Dober.