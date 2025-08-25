Islam Makhachev Explains Decline of American UFC Champions: “They don’t worry even if they competed bad.”

Former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has delivered sharp commentary on the declining presence of American fighters at the top of MMA, pointing to fundamental differences in motivation and cultural support systems between fighters from the Caucasus region and their American counterparts.

The Dagestani fighter’s assessment comes as the UFC faces a dramatic shift in championship demographics. As of August 2025, only one American holds UFC gold across all weight divisions. Kayla Harrison captured the women’s bantamweight title in June, making her the sole American champion after Jon Jones officially retired from heavyweight competition.

Islam Makhachev explains why there are no American champions in the UFC today:



"They just started signing more of our guys, that's the reason… our guys live for this sport. In the USA, for example, they don't worry even if they competed bad.



Caucasus Dominance Reshapes UFC Landscape

Islam Makhachev attributes this shift to the UFC’s increased recruitment of fighters from the Caucasus region, specifically Dagestan, Chechnya, and Georgia. During a recent interview, he explained the organization’s evolving roster composition: “They just started signing more of our guys, that’s the reason.”

Speaking in an interview with Islam Babadzhanov, Islam Makhachev explained:

“They just started signing more of our guys, that’s the reason… our guys live for this sport. In the USA, for example, they don’t worry even if they competed bad. Behind our guys there is a family, the whole city, the whole Republic. And he feels this responsibility, and goes out with full responsibility and wins.”

The statistics support his observation. The current pound-for-pound rankings reflect this geographic transformation, with four of the top fighters originating from Caucasus territories. Ilia Topuria from Georgia holds the number one spot, followed by Makhachev at second, Georgian-American Merab Dvalishvili at third, and Chechen-born Khamzat Chimaev at fourth.

Recent championship changes further illustrate this trend. Khamzat Chimaev captured the middleweight title in August 2025 by defeating Dricus du Plessis, adding to the region’s collection of UFC gold. Merab Dvalishvili has successfully defended his bantamweight championship twice in 2025, cementing his position among the elite.

Cultural Factors Behind Fighting Success

Islam Makhachev identifies cultural differences as the primary factor separating Caucasus fighters from their American competitors. He argues that American fighters operate without the same level of external pressure and responsibility that drives fighters from his region. Makhachev stated. He emphasized the broader support network that Caucasus fighters carry.

This perspective aligns with observations from other Caucasus champions. Merab Dvalishvili has previously described how historical conflicts in Georgia created a fighting culture where “fighting is in our DNA”. The Georgian champion grew up during his country’s civil war period, experiencing poverty that shaped his determination to succeed through combat sports.

Marketing and Language Barriers

Beyond fighting performance, Makhachev has addressed the marketing challenges faced by non-English-speaking fighters. He acknowledges that language barriers limit promotional opportunities for Caucasus athletes in the American-dominated UFC market.

Islam Makhachev urges Caucasus fighters to learn English and promote themselves to boost UFC marketability 🫡💰



"I agree, and that’s why I’m explaining—guys, learn English and how to promote your fights. That’s an important thing; we have to sell live events and be interesting… pic.twitter.com/LIBSWaGnIz — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) August 25, 2025

“I agree, and that’s why I’m explaining – guys, learn English and how to promote your fights. That’s an important thing; we have to sell live events and be interesting to the public,” Makhachev advised fellow fighters from his region.

This recognition of promotional importance represents an evolution in Makhachev’s approach since his early UFC career, when he expressed determination to improve his English skills to better represent himself to American audiences.

Historical Context and Future Projections

The current situation marks a significant departure from UFC’s historical championship distribution. The United States has produced 72 UFC champions throughout the organization’s history, far exceeding any other nation. However, this dominance has eroded rapidly in recent years.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 28: Ilia Topuria of Spain reacts to his win over Charles Oliveira of Brazil in the UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 317 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

American representation in men’s divisions completely disappeared with Jones’ retirement, leaving Max Holloway as the highest-ranked American male fighter at number 12 in the pound-for-pound standings. Meanwhile, Caucasus fighters continue expanding their influence across multiple weight classes.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 07: Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia prepares to face Sean O’Malley in the UFC bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 316 event at Prudential Center on June 07, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Makhachev expressed confidence in this trend’s continuation: “Well, if they keep signing, I’m 100% sure there will be more champions from Caucasus. From Caucasus, Dagestan, Chechnya”.

The geographic concentration of elite fighters from the Caucasus region represents an unprecedented phenomenon in UFC history. Despite comprising approximately 0.2% of the world’s population, the Caucasus region now accounts for 37% of current UFC champions.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates looks on prior to his middleweight title bout in UFC 319 at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Wrestling traditions deeply embedded in Dagestan and surrounding territories provide technical foundations for this success. The region’s historical emphasis on combat sports, combined with economic necessity and cultural expectations, creates an environment where fighting becomes both profession and obligation for talented athletes.