Islam Makhachev cleared of wrongdoing in 2016 drug test failure ahead of return fight at UFC 302

ByCole Shelton
UFC senior vice president of anti-doping compliance Jeff Novitzky says Islam Makhachev did nothing wrong in his 2016 failed drug test.

Makhachev was awarded a 50-time perfect test jacket at UFC 302 media day, but the lightweight champ did have a failed drug test in 2016 ahead of a scheduled fight vs. Drew Dober.

Islam UFC 302 presser

Eight years since the fight, Novitzky says Makhachev did nothing wrong as he calls the failed drug test a colossal mistake.

“Islam did have an issue back in 2016. I actually talked with him and his team last week and I said, ‘I think we need to bring this up.’ And they agreed,” Novitzky said (via MMAJunkie)…

“In 2016, USADA, who ran our program, put it on our prohibited list,” Novitzky said about Meldonium. “Before that, you were allowed to use it. He had a medical procedure back in 2014. He submitted documents that he used it under that. Ultimately, he was cleared by USADA. But in my opinion, one of the greatest, colossal mistakes in anti-doping. It affected not only Islam but several other UFC athletes and hundreds of other amateur Olympic athletes.

Islam Makhachev vows to sleep Dustin Poirier at heated UFC 302 press conference listen to your coaches and box with me
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“That’s something that just cannot happen. That’s something you can carry forward with you and your reputation forever. I’m here today today to say that Islam absolutely did nothing wrong. This mistake was on the anti-doping authority, not him. It’s very important to note that,” Novitzky concluded.

Since the failed drug test in 2016, Islam Makhachev has had no failed drug tests.

Islam Makhachev vows to finish Dustin Poirier

Islam Makhachev is set to defend his lightweight title in the main event of UFC 302 against Dustin Poirier.

Makhachev is currently a sizeable betting favorite to defeat Poirier and the champ has confidence he won’t just win, but will submit Poirier.

Islam Makhachev pitches team vs. team street fight with Conor McGregor in lieu of an Octagon clash

“Honestly, he’s the same,” Makhachev said at UFC 302 media day. “Maybe [he’s older]. He doesn’t believe he can beat me. His coach doesn’t believe he can beat me. I know I can make this fight easy. I will finish him. Because I am on a different level. I am the best fighter in the world right now.”

Makhachev is looking to defend his lightweight title for the third time on Saturday at UFC 302.

