Benoit Saint-Denis reveals ‘Fight with infection’ led to stunning KO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 299
Amid speculation throughout fight week regarding an apparent staph infection on his behalf ahead of his UFC 299 last night, lightweight contender, Benoit Saint-Denis confirmed he was fighting “with infection” en route to his second round knockout loss to Dustin Poirier in Miami.
Saint-Denis, who saw his stunning five-fight winning run halted by Lafayette striking ace, Poirier last night, succumbed to strikes in brutal fashion in the second round of their massive UFC 299 co-headliner last night in Florida.
Starting with an incredible pace and output against the former interim lightweight titleholder, French contender, Saint-Denis appeared en route to a stunning victory over Poirier toward the end of the first frame, threatening with numerous submission attempts as well as finding his range on the feet.
However, clearly compromised in the early goings of the second round despite a valiant effort, Saint-Denis was dropped to a knee after Poirier landed well with a left counter uppercut, before he was dropped once more soon thereafter – this time with a cannoning right hook shot from the former interim gold holder, rendering him unconscious.
Benoit Saint-Denis confirms battle with infection ahead of UFC 299
And releasing a statement in the immediate aftermath of his high-profile loss, Saint-Denis issued praise to Poirier and thanked the Louisianan for taking the fight with him, before confirming he was battling an infection, and was utilizing antibiotics during fight week – which fans speculated was the case ahead of UFC 299.
“Bonjour la France, unfortunately tonight I couldn’t fully express myself,” Benoit Saint-Denis wrote on his official Instagram page. “My body didn’t keep up after a qeek of antibiotics to fight an infection. Throughout I was present but my body was absent, it did not react as usual. I on;y had one round to give you”
“Sorry to disappoint you, I will come back stronger, thanks to Dustin (Poirier) for accepting this fight,” Benoit Saint-Denis explained. “It was impossible for me not to seize the opportunity of such a fight. Thanks everyone for the support. Thanks my team and family. BSD.”
Heralded for his victory over Saint-Denis last night, Poirier received praise from undisputed lightweight kingpin, Islam Makhachev – before the Russian’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz offered the former interim champion the chance to fight for gold against Makhachev as soon as June in a return to the Octagon.
What’s next for Benoit Saint-Denis after his loss at UFC 299?