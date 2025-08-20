Watch: Islam Makhachev Drops Sparring Partner With a Brutal Body Shot

ByCraig Pekios
Watch: Islam Makhachev Drops Sparring Partner With a Brutal Body Shot

Don’t spar with Islam Makhachev.

That’s the narrative surrounding a recent clip shared by Red Corner MMA on X. In the video, which you can see below, the former UFC lightweight world champion was seeing folding one of his training partners with a straight left to the solar plexus.

“The man came to the training camp unprepared and is now suffering,” Makhachev wrote on his Instagram stories.

Islam Makhachev’s return to the Octagon rumored for November

Earlier this year, Makhachev vacated his lightweight title to move up to welterweight, where he’s expected to challenge newly minted 170-pound king, Jack Della Maddalena. No official announcements have been made, though Makhachev’s mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, suggests that their anticipated title tilt will headline the UFC’s annual pit stop at Madison Square Garden in November.

READ MORE:  Reinier de Ridder Calls Out Bo Nickal — This Time For Training to Defeat Khamzat Chimaev
r151451 1296x729 16 9

Overall, the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ is an impressive 16-1 inside the Octagon, including highlight-reel finishes against Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski, Dustin Poirier, and Renato Moicano.

skysports islam makhachev alex volkanovski 6054693

With a resume like that, it should come as no surprise that Makhachev is already trending as a 2-to-1 favorite to defeat Maddalena and join the very short list of two-division UFC champions.

why this favors islam makhachev over belal muhammad 170 pounds.jpg 1920x1312 1

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts