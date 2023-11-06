Coach eyes Conor McGregor title fight with UFC star Islam Makhachev: ‘He gets to do what Khabib Nurmagoemdov did’

American Kickboxing Academy head coach, Javier Mendez has revealed that a potential future fight between his student, undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, and UFC star, Conor McGregor – is most definitely something he would back, with the view of landing the Russian champion a hefty payday.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion, most recently headlined UFC 294 back in October in Abu Dhabi, UAE, landing a stunning opening round win over featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski in the pair’s rematch – launching a massive high-kick and follow-up strikes knockout win in the Middle East.

As for McGregor, the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion has been sidelined from the Octagon since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to former interim champion, Dustin Poirier.

Islam Makhachev backed to fight Conor McGregor in the future?

And despite links with Islam Makhachev to a championship rematch against former titleholder, Charles Oliveira as soon as January of this year at UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada, the Russian’s head coach, Mendez claimed that a potential showdown with sport star, McGregor would be an interesting fight for his student.

“I see that [Conor McGregor fight] as a fight that would be interesting for Islam (Makhachev),” Mendez told Red Corner MMA. “Because he gets to do what Khabib (Nurmagomedov) did and finish [the rivalry], I guess you could say. He gets to come back and get on the same journey that Khabib did. It’s a great payday for Islam. I think it’s great if Islam wants it.”

“If he doesn’t, then maybe going for the welterweight title is more appealing for him to create the legacy that he wants,” Mendez explained. “Because beating Conor is not gonna create the legacy that Islam wants, right? Going after the welterweight title is. That’s a legacy-type moment. With Conor, it’s a money and it’s a hype thing.” (H/T MMA News)

Who wins in a future fight: Islam Makhachev or Conor McGregor?