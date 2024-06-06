Islam Makhachev campaigns for grudge fight with Conor McGregor after UFC 302: ‘It looks more interesting’

Undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev has staked his claim for a grudge fight with former two-division titleholder, Conor McGregor in his return to the Octagon next following his win at UFC 302 – claiming the clash is “more interesting” to him that other matchups.



Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one ranked contender, headlined UFC 302 last weekend in New Jersey, successfully defending his crown in a fifth round win over commo-foe, Dustin Poirier.

Landing an impressive submission victory, Makhachev battled through some significant adversity against the lightweight striking veteran, to land a D’Arce choke win, turning in his third successful defense of the 155lbs title.

And immediately linked with a title fight rematch against the surging number one ranked, Arman Tsarukyan in his return after his win in ‘The Garden State’, Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez instead suggested a pairing with the above-mentioned, McGregor next.

Islam Makhachev plays up Conor McGregor fight

Amid continued speculation regarding his own UFC 303 return – slated for later this month in a welterweight fight against Michael Chandler, Makhachev, who claimed he was unsure if the Dubliner would ever fight again, staked his claim for a defense, however still.

“To be honest, the (Conor) McGregor fight looks more interesting in terms of media, and in all respects,” Islam Makhachev told Ushatayka of who he would like to take on next. “But I don’t think he’ll ever show up for his next fight [at UFC 303]. We’ve all seen that video – plus, they [the UFC] cancelled the press conference.”

“I don’t think he’ll be able to make it to the fight,” Islam Makhachev continued. “Even if he does [fight at UFC 303], I think (Michael) Chandler will win. He’s more focused, he’s been training hard, he looks more hungry.

Would you like to see Islam Makhachev fight Conor McGregor as soon as possible?