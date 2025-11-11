Coach: Islam Makhachev Will Be the New UFC Welterweight Champion – But It Won’t be Easy

Javier Mendez firmly believes that Islam Makhachev will be the next UFC welterweight champion – but he acknowledges that it isn’t going to be easy.

On Saturday night, Islam Makhachev will challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight championship in the main event of UFC 322. If he wins, Islam will join a very exclusive club by becoming a two-weight world champion, firmly establishing himself as one of the greatest fighters of this or any other generation.

Of course, Della Maddalena isn’t just going to sit by and let him take the crown that he worked so hard to earn. The Australian sensation put forward an incredible performance in order to win the strap from Belal Muhammad earlier this year and now, he wants to prove that he can do the same thing against the former lightweight king Islam Makhachev.

Javier Mendez, meanwhile, has acknowledged that while he backs Islam Makhachev to get over the finish line, he knows it is going to be one of the toughest tests of his career thus far.

Javier Mendez’s view on Islam Makhachev’s UFC 322 main event

“We have a hell of a challenger for that welterweight title, and I really strongly believe we’re going to take that title. But it ain’t going to be easy. We have to respect Jack immensely to be able to do that. Everyone in our camp respects them immensely, so we’re on the right track.”

“I don’t see a clear-cut way to victory with JDM. He’s the total package. He’s not weak in any area. We have to earn what we’re going to get. There’s no easy way with him. He’s too good everywhere.”

“I feel very confident that we’re going to solve this challenge against Jack, based on training, health, sparring partners, and performance. Come November 15th, I really strongly believe we will be welterweight champions.”

While Makhachev is the favorite in the eyes of many, JDM will thrive off the idea of being the underdog, and you’d have to think that this one has the potential to be a Fight of the Year contender.