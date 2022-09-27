Islam Makhachev hits back at Michael Chandler ahead of UFC 280- “Shut up and stay in line”

UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev has responded to Michael Chandler questioning the validity of Makhachev’s title shot.

In just a few weeks, MMA fans will be treated to a fascinating matchup between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira, who will face off for the vacant lightweight title.

Although Makhachev owns an impressive 11-1 UFC record and has not tasted defeat since 2015, his title shot did not come without criticism. When Makhachev meets Oliveira at UFC 280, it will be the first time that the Russian has faced a top-five ranked opponent.

Makhachev highest ranked win was over Dan Hooker, who was ranked No.9 at the time but is currently ranked No.14. the 31-year-old does also hold a win over Arman Tsarukyan, who is presently ranked No.10 but was unranked at the time.

Islam Makhachev and Michael Chandler’s back-and-forth

Former lightweight title Michael Chandler is one of those who believe that Mahkachev has not done enough to warrant a shot at gold. The 36-year-old said while Mahkachev is undoubtedly talented, it’s still too early yet.

“Nothing against Islam, you say he looks great, you say he looks unbeatable at times, but he hasn’t really fought anybody,” Chandler told MMA Fighting. “That’s really the truth. He beat No. 14 and then he beat Dan Hooker, who was on a three or four-fight losing streak.“

“I’m not saying that [Islam] not that good, we just can’t say that he’s that good yet. It’s premature praise.” (H/T MMAFighitng)

It wouldn’t take long for Makhachev to respond to Chandler, taking to Twitter to slam the American, telling him to “shut up and stay in line”.

Haha., your only two win in UFC is Hooker who came out of loss, and Tony who has 5 losses in the row now., please shut up and stay in line🤐 https://t.co/DXPrf3A9dX — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) September 26, 2022 “Haha., your only two win in UFC is Hooker who came out of loss, and Tony who has 5 losses in the row now., please shut up and stay in line” Makhachev responded.



Although Makhachev does not hold a lot of ranked wins, with the opponents that have been presented to him, he has at times looked unbeatable. The Dagestan native poses elite grappling skills and strength levels and has stopped his last four opponents.

