Finally slated to make his return to the Octagon in October, reigning lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev has issued a warning to former foe and prior champion, Charles Oliveira, as he prepares to draw the Brazilian in a championship re-run at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion, is slated to headline UFC 294 on October 21., will draw the current number one ranked challenger, Oliveira in the Middle East, with the pair locking horns for the second time in a year.

Initially, Makhachev managed to mint himself as the undisputed lightweight champion, ending the 12-fight division run of Oliveira with a stunning second round arm-triangle choke in the main event of UFC 280 last October at the Etihad Arena.

Islam Makhachev issues warning to Charles Oliveira ahead of UFC 294 re-run

And now officially booked to make his second attempted title defense, Islam Makhachev returns against the Sao Paulo finisher, with the pair meeting for the second time at UFC 294 in the promotion’s return to the United Arab Emirates.

See you soon guys 😎 https://t.co/XPZVmFTDea — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) July 20, 2023

Successfully defending the lightweight title at the first time of asking at UFC 284 back in February in Perth, Australia, Islam Makhachev defeated undisputed featherweight champion and recently minted pound-for-pound number one, Alexander Volkanovski with a unanimous decision win ‘Down Under’.

Himself returning to the winner’s enclosure at UFC 288 back in June as he snapped his winless run in Canada, Oliveira turned in a dominant first round win over the streaking, Beneil Dariush in ‘The Great White North’ – defeating the Iranian with an opening round ground strikes TKO stoppage.

Along with Makhachev’s title rematch with Oliveira, the UFC have also confirmed a middleweight clash between undefeated berserker, Khamzat Chimaev, and former title challenger, Paulo Costa is slated for a co-headlining pairing.