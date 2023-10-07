Set for his second go-round with Brazilian favorite, Charles Oliveira next weekend in Abu Dhabi, UAE, undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev insists no luck was involved in his submission win over the Brazilian last year – claiming furthermore, that while Oliveira is good, he is just simply better than him.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion under the banner of the promotion, returns to the Octagon next weekend atop a UFC 294 card in the Middle East – taking on Sao Paulo finisher, Oliveira in a title rematch, a year after their first clash.

Last time out between the two, former champion, Oliveira saw his division-best run of 12 straight victories come to an end, with Makhachev latching onto a second round arm-triangle submission win.

And successfully defending the title in the time since, American Kickboxing Academy staple, Makhachev defeated pound-for-pound number one and reigning featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski back in February of this year in a close decision win.

Rebounding from his title fight loss to Makhachev back in June, Oliveira the most prolific submission artist and outright finisher in the Octagon’s history, added to his tremendous tally in a maiden win in Canada for him, stopping surging challenger Beneil Dariush with a slew of opening round ground strikes for a TKO victory.

Islam Makhachev denies being lucky against Charles Oliveira

And closing fast as a significant favorite to double his wins over Oliveira just next weekend at the Etihad Arena, Makhachev, who will employ the coaching talents of long-time teammate, Khabib Nurmagomedov into the final two weeks of his camp, insists no luck was involved in his win over Oliveira last year.

“I beat him (Charles Oliveira) once, and I want to beat him again to prove it wasn’t luck,” Islam Makhachev said ahead of UFC 294. “He’s a tough guy. He’s very good on the ground, [he] has good striking. But, I am better.”

Can Islam Makhachev land a second career win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 294?