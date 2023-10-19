Islam Makhachev echoes calls for welterweight title fight after UFC 294 return: ‘I want to be double champion’

Still with it all to do this weekend in the Middle East, undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev has plans to definitely challenge for gold a division higher, following his title rematch with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294.



Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight gold holder, will return to the Octagon this weekend atop a UFC 294 card in Abu Dhabi, drawing former-foe, Volkanovski in a reshuffled event curtain closer.

Initially, the Russian grappling ace was slated to headline the Etihad Arena event against former champion and previous opponent, Charles Oliveira, however, just 10 days’ out from the clash, the Brazilian suffered a nasty laceration over his eyebrow during sparring, forcing him out of the pairing.

Attempting to land a second consecutive title defense in a rematch with Volkanovski, back in February of this year in Perth, Australia, Makhachev handed the undisputed featherweight champion and pound-for-pound number one his first promotional loss in a close, unanimous decision headliner at UFC 284.

Maintaining distinct plans for a welterweight move after the culmination of UFC 294, Makhachev has stressed his desire to fight for a second championship in the promotion, mentioning the draw of stylistic matchups against either the incumbent, Leon Edwards, or incoming UFC 296 challenger, Colby Covington.

Islam Makhachev plans two-division title reign

And with UFC 294 just two days away, the American Kickboxing Academy staple remains firm in his plans to loft two titles simultaneously inside the Octagon after his return to the Middle East.

“Yeah, of course, if they [the UFC] call me, I will be ready for Colby (Covington) or Leon (Edwards),” Islam Makhachev told assembled media during his availability. “Any fight – but my dream, my goal, I want a second belt.”

Islam Makhachev is eyeing welterweight gold after #UFC294 and thinks Justin Gaethje should rematch Charles Oliveira in the meantime. 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/0TTPIVFwYH — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 18, 2023

“We have many UFC champions, but not much (sic) double champions,” Islam Makhachev explained. “I want to be double champion.”

Do you think Islam Makhachev can win a second Octagon crown?