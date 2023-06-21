Initially closing a severe betting underdog to clinch vacant lightweight gold ahead of their UFC 280 title showdown back in October of last year, now-undisputed champion, Islam Makhachev has opened as a sizeable betting favorite once again ahead of an expected title re-run with Charles Oliveira.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion, headlined UFC 284 back in February of this year in Perth, Australia – defeating featherweight titleholder, Alexander Volkanovski in a competitive unanimous decision win at the RAC Arena.

As for Oliveira, the Sao Paulo finisher managed to turn in another record-setting performance at UFC 289 earlier this month, defeating surging contender, Beneil Dariush in a one-sided first round finish, defeating the Iranian–born challenger with a scramble of first frame ground strikes en route to a a TKO win.

And immediately calling for a title rematch with Makhachev, Oliveira, the most prolific finisher and overal submission artist in the history of the UFC, has opened as a sizeable +240 betting underdog to defeat the Russian – who has himself opened as a betting favorite as high as -285 on some markets.

Oliveira has called for a Sao Paulo return in order to secure a title fight with Makhachev, however, the AKA grappler is earmarked to headline UFC 294 in October in Abu Dhabi, UAE – the same scene as their vacant title battle last year.

Another potential venue for the expected title re-run of Makhachev and Oliveira could come in the fight and gambling capital of the world; Las Vegas. Nevada. A slew of markets are already taking action on a potential rematch between the lightweight outliers, with freespin no deposit markets also taking action and wagers on other combat sports to boot as the Octagon is set to role into ‘Sin City’ for flagship events in July and December.

Seeing his division-best 12-fight winning run come to a crashing halt back in October of last year in the Middle East, Oliveira had previously turned in a trio of victories in undisputed lightweight title fights before his submission defeat to Makhachev.

Clinching his own vacant crown with a knockout win over Michael Chandler back in 2021, the Brazilian then stopped former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier with a third round standing rear-naked choke win in December of that year to defend the crown.

Stripped of his gold at UFC 274 last year, Oliveira missed the lightweight championship limit by just half a pound, leaving him ineligible to win spoils against Justin Gaethje, however, he would go on to submit the challenger with a first round rear-naked choke to boot.

Weighing up a host of challengers to his throne ahead of an expected title fight headliner in October on ‘Fight Island’, Makhachev, who is poised to headline at the Ethad Arena for the second year running – also previously weighed up the possibility of both rematching Volkanovski, or facing would-be common-foe, Poirier, who rematches Gaethje at UFC 291 at the end of next month with a symbolic BMF championship belt also on the line.