Islam Makhachev admits he could fight Belal Muhammad after Arman Tsarukyan

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has admitted there’s a possibility of him fighting Belal Muhammad next after UFC 311, and that it’s more likely than him facing Ilia Topuria.

Right now, Islam Makhachev is easily one of the most impressive fighters in mixed martial arts. He is the reigning king of the lightweights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and at UFC 311 next weekend, he’ll attempt to prove that once again when he defends his belt against Arman Tsarukyan.

Of course, given Islam Makhachev’s position as one of the pound for pound best fighters in the world, it makes sense that a lot of fans and pundits are already looking ahead to what else he could achieve. Some believe he could battle Ilia Topuria, whereas others can see him moving up to welterweight in order to try and claim a second belt from his friend and training partner Belal Muhammad.

As it turns out, Islam isn’t 100% against the idea of throwing down with Muhammad, even if Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t overly keen.

Islam Makhachev admits he could fight Belal Muhammad

“I think (it’s more likely I’ll fight the winner of Muhammad vs Shavkat Rakhmonov) because Topuria does not make sense. For what? For belt, for money? I have money, I don’t need. I need the second belt,” Makhachev told ShakMMA.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

There’s a lot that Islam Makhachev would need to work on before going up to face Belal Muhammad, even though some will probably think it’d be quite an easy assignment for him. In reality, Belal is a deserving champion at 170 pounds, and he’ll do everything in his power to keep hold of his belt.

For now, though, Arman Tsarukyan is waiting for Makhachev, whereas Muhammad is gearing up for a collision with Shavkat Rakhmonov.