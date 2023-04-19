Undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev remains open to the possibilty of fighting undisputed featherweight titleholder, Alexander Volkanovski in a potential rematch of their UFC 284 back-and-forth clash back in February of this year.

Headlining the flagship pay-per-view event in Perth, Australia – Islam Makhachev managed to successfully defend his undisputed lightweight crown at the first time of asking, defeating Volkanovski over the course of five rounds in a competitive unanimous decision victory.

The triumph came as Islam Makhachev’s twelfth consecutively at the lightweight limit, having previously clinched the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 280 back in October of last year in a second round arm-triangle submission win over former champion, Charles Oliveira.

As for New South Wales favorite, Volkanovski, the former pound-for-pound number one fighter is expected to headline UFC 290 in July during International Fight Week in a featherweight title unification fight against interim gold holder, Yair Rodríguez.

Islam Makhachev welcomes title rematch with Alexander Volkanovski

However, as per Makhachev’s head coach, American Kickboxing Academy staple, Javier Mendez, the Makhachkala native is open to a future championship re-run with Volkanovski in the future.

“Was it a tought fight? Hell yeah,” Javier Mendez said on the Jibber with Jaber podcast. “Was it tougher than I thought? Hell yeah. Did they gain my full respects? Hell yeah, he got my respect. But am I looking forward to the rematch, if they have one? Hell yeah. I want that rematch and I know Islam (Makhachev) wants it too. So we’re not dodging nothing.”

“If the UFC puts that match together, it’s gonna happen,” Mendez explained. “It’s gonna happen willing on both parties. They’re (Alexander Volkanovski’s team) gonna want it, we’re gonna want it and I would hope they [the UFC] would make it a huge event because that fight delivered. It was everything that was expected.”