Iron Mike Tyson Recalls Prison Survival Tactics Ahead of Jake Paul Clash ‘Chaos All Over’

Mike Tyson has dipped back into the time capsule ahead of his battle with Jake Paul this week.

On Friday night, Mike Tyson will battle Jake Paul in a collision that very few could’ve seen coming just a year or so ago. The heavyweight legend will make his way back into the ring for what could be the final time, as he gears up for a collision with ‘The Problem Child’.

Of course, many of us remember Mike Tyson to be an absolute killer. He achieved some incredible things throughout the course of his career, and he did so with an attitude and a persona that turned him into an icon.

Alas, we can’t think about Tyson without thinking about his time in prison. He served his tenure behind bars and rightfully so, before eventually being released – which led to a return to the boxing ring.

In a recently resurfaced interview, Tyson had the following to say on what he learned in prison.

Mike Tyson talks about life in prison

“People will try you. They’ll try the strongest. You have to be a man. They’ll try anybody,” Tyson began to explain his time behind bars in an interview with Playboy in 1998.

“They start by saying something funny, something sarcastic, to see how far they can go. But you nip it in the bud. You don’t let anyone get away with saying anything funny or sarcastic.

“You have to demonstrate who you are right on the spot. That’s what I do. That’s who I am. I’m a settler. I’m in my glory in a place like that. Chaos all over. Yeah, they tried me a few times,” Tyson continued. Quotes via Bloody Elbow.

The big question is this: can Mike Tyson make the statement of all statements against Jake Paul this weekend? We’ll soon find out.