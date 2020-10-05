Bantamweight contender Irene Aldana has spoken publicly for the first time since suffering a lopsided decision loss at UFC Fight Island 4 this past weekend. Aldana lost every round against the former 135lb champion Holm who was able to dominate the five-round main event fight on the feet while also working in an impressive wrestling game over 25 minutes of high-level MMA.

Aldana took to social media today to address her loss, thank a bunch of people and vow to come back stronger than ever.

“Today things didn’t go my way,” Aldana wrote. “First of all I want to apologize to my corner because we had a very specific fight plan that I could not execute. I felt that something was wrong with my left foot; it wasn’t responding since the beginning of the fight. No excuses, I still know that I faced the best version of Holly, and I congratulate her for winning. I am proud to know that I am competing with the best in the world. This is how this is. This is how sport is: We win, we lose. But as I’ve always shown, the only thing that’s next for me is to train harder, improve and come back stronger than ever. Thanks to all the people who have shown me their support in good and bad times. Thanks to my sponsors for their incredible support always! Ready for what’s next.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

The Mexican will now need to go back to the drawing board after previously stringing together a run of good form. Aldana had won five of her last six bouts heading into her main event match-up with Holm. Most notably the renowned striker put the previously unbeaten Ketlen Vieira out at UFC 245 late last year.

Who do you think Irene Aldana should fight next?