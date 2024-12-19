Boxing insider says Tyson Fury might be in trouble after seeing Oleksandr Usyk in camp

Just days out from their massive title fight clash in the desert, former champion, Tyson Fury may be awaiting his second consecutive professional loss in his rematch clash with Ukraine star, Oleksandr Usyk — according to broadcaster, Adam Smith.

Fury, a former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, will return to action this weekend in Riyadh, attempting to avenge his sole professional boxing defeat, as he takes on former undisputed champion, Usyk — with the two rekindling their rivalry dating back to May of this annum.

Dropping a controversial, one-sided split decision loss to the Ukrainian — Fury saw his 35-fight unbeaten professional record come to a crashing halt, with Usyk becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the ‘four-belt era’ with his judging win.

Tyson Fury facing an uphill battle against Oleksandr Usyk as per Adam Smith

And just two days out from their rematch clash in the Middle East, according to the above-mentioned, Smith — Morecambe native, Fury may have once more bitten off more than he can chew in his instant rematch with Usyk.

“I’ve been with him (Oleksandr Usyk) for a few days in camp, and that was a privilege and pleasure, I’ve got to say,” Adam Smith told Pro Boxing Fans. “Being around such an incredible athlete who trains with military precision three times a day… watching him swim was something extraordinary. He could be a professional swimmer, he could be a footballer, he could do anything, really.”

“Maybe he (Tyson Fury) will try and do what he did to Deontay Wilder, but Oleksandr Usyk is a much better boxer, and it’s going to be hard. If he doesn’t get rid of Usyk, you know — Usyk’s counterpunching is excellent. If he’s still there after seven or eight rounds and Fury’s plans haven’t worked, then he could be in trouble. But maybe he’ll mix and match against Tyson Fury. Maybe he’ll try and utilize that jab and reach, wait for Usyk to come in with the uppercut. But also, when he comes in, really, really utilize that.”