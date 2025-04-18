Fabian Edwards TKOs Impa Kasanganay in Chaotic Middleweight Tournament Clash – PFL 3 Highlights

Fabian Edwards finished Impa Kasanganay to move on to the semi-final round of the PFL World Tournament.

While the first two minutes of the fight were largely contested in the clinch, things finally started to open up with both fighters cracking one another with some heavy strikes. Kasanganay suffered a cut above his right eye. It was a rather nasty gash, but fortunately, the blood did not appear to be running into Kasanganay’s eyes.

As a precaution, the referee called for the cageside physician to come in and take a look, but it didn’t take him long to give them the go-ahead.

In the second round, Edwards landed a straight left that sent Kasanganay backwards. Edwards charges in, throwing a switch knee up the middle. The blow appeared to partially catch Kasanganay, sending him to the mat near the fence. With his opponent compromised, Edwards poured it on with a bevy of blows against the cage wall.

With Kasanganay unable to do anything more than cover up, the referee had finally seen enough, bringing an end to the bout in the second stanza.

Official Result: Fabian Edwards def. Impa Kasanganay via TKO (strikes) at 2:14 of Round 2.

Check out highlights from Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards at PFL 3:

