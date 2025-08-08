“I’m Wrong” – Keyshawn Davis Breaks Silence After Ongoing Controversy

Keyshawn Davis broke his silence following an embarrassing weight miss in March.

‘The Businessman’ was scheduled to defend his WBO lightweight title against Edwin De Los Santos on June 7 in Norfolk, Virginia. Unfortunately, the fight never came to fruition after Davis missed weight by a whopping 4.3 pounds during the official weigh-ins.

As a result, the American was stripped of his gold and the opportunity to defend his belt in front of 9,000 fight fans in his hometown.

“I’m not up here trying to win nobody over,” Davis said during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. “I’m not up here downtalking nobody. I’m up here saying that I’m wrong. And when I come out to boxing, I’mma be a better person because of God.”



Despite the massive weight miss, negotiations ensued between Davis and De Los Santos’ camps to reach a deal to allow their headlining bout to continue under a new agreement. De Los Santos wanted to move forward with the fight; however, his promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz, ultimately canceled the clash.

“Undisciplined, for sure. Not being true to myself as well… just knowing that it’s probably time to move up and just knowing how my body feeling and trying to basically sacrifice because I got another homecoming fight, and I want to defend my title in my hometown. I just took a sacrifice to try to make the weight again, and it just didn’t turn out that way. “During the [Denys] Berinchyk fight [in February], I told my team, ‘This is my last time doing this.’ But after you win, [you’re] a world champ now, so there’s a lot of opportunities and all that stuff. They’re like, ‘Just defend it one time, you’re going back home.’ They [made] it sound real good, so I’m like, ‘OK, I’ll do it. I’m staying active, I don’t shoot up in weight, so I should be [good].’ I guess that was the wrong call” (h/t Yahoo! Sports).

Unfortunately, the drama didn’t stop at the weigh-ins.

Keyshawn Davis disputes claims of backstage assault on ex-opponent

Davis attended the event as a spectator on June 7, with ESPN cameras capturing him casually eating popcorn and appearing to have no care in the world, despite losing his title and disappointing thousands of fans.

Later in the night, David watched his former opponent, Nahir Albright, upset his brother, Kelvin. Davis decided to visit Albright’s locker room alongside his other brother, Keon. When ESPN cameras went to Albright’s locker room, Albright told them that he was “jumped” and “head-butted” by the Davis brothers, and showed the cameras a significant lump on his forehead, which was not visible immediately after his fight.

Davis was quick to call bullsh*t on Albright’s claim.