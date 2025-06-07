$700K Payday Lost: Keyshawn Davis Fight Cancelled After Weight Miss

Keyshawn Davis’ highly anticipated fight against Edwin De Los Santos was cancelled at the last minute due to Davis failing to make weight and both sides being unable to agree on new terms to keep the bout alive.

Keyshawn Davis Stripped of Title as Weight Miss Forces Fight Cancellation

The fight was set for June 7, 2025, at Scope Arena in Keyshawn Davis’ hometown of Norfolk, Virginia. Davis, who was supposed to defend his WBO lightweight world title for the first time, weighed in at 139.3 pounds – 4.3 pounds over the 135-pound lightweight limit. Because of this, Davis was immediately stripped of his title, and only De Los Santos would have been eligible to win the vacant belt if the fight went ahead.

The stakes were extremely high. Not only was the WBO lightweight championship on the line, but the bout was also a major financial opportunity for both fighters. Davis was set to earn over $700,000 – his biggest payday yet. While De Los Santos was due around $400,000. For both boxers, a win would have meant a significant boost in their careers and future earning potential.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Keyshawn Davis reacts after defeating Jose Pedraza during their lightweight bout at Michelob ULTRA Arena on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

After the weigh-in disaster, both camps entered lengthy negotiations to try to salvage the fight. De Los Santos’ team was concerned about the weight difference and the potential safety risks of facing an opponent so much heavier. They discussed financial penalties and even a rehydration clause that would have limited how much Davis could weigh the next day. Despite these efforts, they couldn’t reach an agreement. De Los Santos’ promoter said they ultimately didn’t trust that Davis had made a real effort to make weight, and they didn’t want to risk a repeat of previous controversial mismatches in boxing.

As a result, the fight was officially cancelled. The event went on with a new main event, but the title fight and its major stakes were lost. Davis has since admitted he’s outgrown the lightweight division and intends to move up in weight for future bouts.