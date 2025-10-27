“I’m Okay With My Imperfections” Mackenzie Dern Explains Why Her Journey to UFC Gold Wasn’t About Being Flawless

Mackenzie Dern achieved a historic milestone on October 25, 2025, when she defeated Virna Jandiroba by unanimous decision to claim the vacant UFC women’s strawweight championship at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi. The judges scored the five-round battle 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 in favor of the 32-year-old American-Brazilian fighter, crowning her as the new queen of the 115-pound division.

Mackenzie Dern Finally Becomes UFC Champion After Humbling Herself to Start Over

​The path to championship gold represented a culmination of nearly a decade of mixed martial arts competition marked by significant adversity and continuous refinement. Dern entered the contest with a 5-4 record over her previous nine fights. Her performance against Jandiroba showcased the benefits of sustained technical development, particularly in striking, an area that had historically been questioned throughout her career. The champion landed 247 total strikes compared to Jandiroba’s 208, establishing striking superiority despite absorbing nine takedowns throughout the bout.

​Following her triumph, Dern addressed her approach to competition and personal growth, she explained her philosophy regarding striving for excellence without demanding perfection, stating that she does not view herself as someone pursuing flawlessness. Instead, Dern emphasized acceptance of her imperfections as integral to her development as both an athlete and individual. She explained:

“I’m not someone who—I’m trying to be perfect, you know? Of course, I try to look for perfection, but I’m okay with my imperfections. I’m always trying to work on my weak points, and I’m not someone who’s scared of my failures. I just use those to keep me stronger and to help push me to get better… Trial and error, all the time. So if people see me in that, and they can take me as that type of fighter, I hope that inspires them. Never get knocked down and stay down—it’s knock down seven times, get up eight.”​

It’s not about being perfect. Slowly getting better over time, accepting defeat, and moving forward is her philosophy. And never stay down, never give up.

Dern’s championship victory carries significance across multiple combat sports disciplines. She became the first woman to win world titles in the IBJJF Black Belt Championships, the ADCC World Championship, and the UFC. This accomplishment places her in rarified historical company alongside Fabricio Werdum, the former UFC heavyweight champion who achieved similar distinction across grappling organizations.

​The fighters’ rematch built upon their previous encounter in December 2020, which Dern also won by unanimous decision. However, Jandiroba arrived at UFC 321 riding momentum from five consecutive victories, including submissions of Amanda Lemos and unanimous decision victories over Yan Xiaonan. Despite her winning streak, Jandiroba found herself unable to establish her preferred game plan against an opponent who had refined both her striking output and wrestling defense across five years of continued development.

Her willingness to pursue paths less traveled, developing striking skills despite her pedigree as a world-class grappler, reflected the same acceptance of imperfection she discussed following victory. Years of dedicated work under striking coach Jason Parillo transformed her striking from a significant liability into a competitive advantage within the strawweight division.

​Dern’s ascension to championship status validates her long-term approach to mixed martial arts development. Her journey from decorated jiu-jitsu competitor to UFC strawweight champion encompassed nine years of competition containing multiple setbacks, injuries, personal challenges including motherhood and divorce, and sustained technical refinement.