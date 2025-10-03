“I’m Different” – Alex Pereira To Show Magomed Ankalaev “A Big Difference” In Their Championship Showdown

Alex Pereira won’t be the same man who fought Magomed Ankalaev in March.

After looking practically indestructible as a light heavyweight with highlight-reel KOs over Jiri Prochazka, Jamahal Hill, and Khalil Rountree, the Brazilian sensation suffered his first setback in the division, surrendering his 205-pound crown to Ankalaev via unanimous decision at UFC 313.

Now, ‘Poatan’ will have a chance to redeem himself when the two run it back this Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Pereira’s performance the first time around was shockingly lackluster, though it was later claimed that he had been dealing with both illness and injury ahead of their initial title tilt.

“And I took this time to rest, prepare better, and heal my injuries, to come back strong,” Pereira told MMA Junkie when asked about the rematch. “I feel good now, my body feels good. So there will definitely be a big difference. I don’t know what percentage I’ll be at on Saturday, but I’m sure I’ll be very well.” “Well, I think I’m different; I’ve been doing things differently. It’s the same thing—champion of two divisions, right? Few people have done that. I did it.”

Oddsmakers favoring Ankalaev to go 2-0 against alex pereira

While Pereira may be convinced that he’ll reclaim the light heavyweight championship at UFC 320, sportsbooks aren’t buying it. As it stands, ‘Poatan’ is trending as a 2-to-1 underdog versus the -265 Ankalaev.

But if you feel confident that Pereira will retake the throne, you can get +320 odds on him ending the fight via knockout.