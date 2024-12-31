Khalil Rountree claims he felt “happiness and excitement” in fight with Alex Pereira

UFC star Khalil Rountree has said he felt happiness and excitement in the midst of his title fight against Alex Pereira back at UFC 307.

Earlier this year, Khalil Rountree dared to be great. He stood opposite Alex Pereira and gave him everything that he had, and on more than one occasion, he really showed ‘Poatan’ that he could hang with the best in the world at light heavyweight.

Unfortunately for Khalil Rountree, it wasn’t quite enough, and he wound up getting finished by the Brazilian champion in what was easily one of the most entertaining UFC title fights of the year.

In a recent interview, he made it crystal clear that he had a great time in there, and that he felt like he belonged.

Khalil Rountree looks back fondly at loss to Alex Pereira

“It was a bit surreal to be standing in front of him in moments, in the faceoff and stuff,” Rountree told Fight Energy Films. “But I asked for that fight from the beginning. I always knew that I wanted to fight him, so when I was there, it was just more of a thing of like, ‘OK, yeah, I’m finally here’ – not so much I’m here in front of this guy. It was more of, this is what I’ve wanted, this is the moment I’ve always imagined.

“He is a big guy, he is strong, he is everything, but it didn’t really mix me up too much. I was happy and prepared. … The only thing I can really remember is just being happy. Even the moment when I got finished in the fourth round, I just felt so happy throughout that whole fight. It felt like I was where I belonged. I felt like I belonged there. It was really like living in a dream and there was nothing but happiness and excitement in those moments.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie