‘I’ll f*cking kill you’: Logan Paul threatens Gervonta Davis with offer of boxing fight next

Professional wrestling star, Logan Paul may be preoccupied by his upcoming appearance at Elimination Chamber in the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) this month, however, he has issued a surprising warning to current WBA lightweight kingpin, Gervonta Davis.

Paul, a professional wrestler, boxer, podcast host and controversial social media influencer, made his most recent high-profile wrestling appearance at the annual Royal Rumble this month — making it to the final three alongside John Cena, and eventual main event winner, Jey Uso.

Logan Paul issues brutal threat to boxing kingpin, Gervonta Davis

And set to return at Elimination Chamber later this month in a bid to book himself a WWE championship fight against Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 41 in April, Paul has boldly issued a major threat to unbeaten lightweight knockout kingpin, Davis.

Size matters, unfortunately,” Logan Paul said during a recent podcast appearance. “I don’t give a f*ck how good you are. I learned it when I fought Floyd [Mayweather Jr], size matters. “I would f*cking kill Gervonta (Davis). Gervonta, you’re a great fighter, but stay in your lane and weight class.”

Himself set for his combat sports return at the beginning of next month, Davis will put his undisputed WBA lightweight crown on the line in a rescheduled pairing against championship challenger, Lamont Roach in New York City.

Mandatory Credit: Rey Del Rio – SHOWTIME

Sidelined since improving his unbeaten record to a staggering 30-0 back in June where he retained his WBA lightweight crown to boot, Davis made incredibly short work of challenger, Frank Martin with a stunning eighth round knockout, turning in his jaw-dropping twenty eighth professional knockout win in the squared circle.