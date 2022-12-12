Ilia Topuria wants to face the No.3 featherweight: “I want to fight with Brian Ortega”

By
Marc Ray
-
Ilia Topuria, Brian Ortega
Mandatory Credit: Josh Hedges, Chris Unger, Zuffa LLC,
<
Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Ilia Topuria has called for a shot against former UFC title contender Brian Ortega. 

The 25-year-old was fresh off an arm triangle submission victory over Bryce Mitchell at UFC 282. The win extended his record to 13-0 overall and 5-0 in the UFC. 

UFC Promo

During his post-fight interview with Laura Sanko, Topuria was asked if he had a potential future opponent in mind. His answer was a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt from southern California. 

“I want to fight T-City Brian Ortega next. If the UFC brings an event to Spain that would be amazing,” Topuria said. “Maybe a title shot but I know the short man [Alex Volkanovski] is busy right now getting even more fat than he is…If it’s not him, I want to fight with Brian Ortega.”

Ortega (15-3) has suffered back-to-back losses. He last competed at UFC on ABC 3 in July, where he suffered a shoulder injury that abruptly ended his main event fight against Yair Rodriguez. Since his UFC debut in 2014, Ortega has competed for the UFC featherweight title twice. 

READ MORE:  Michel Pereira is ready to fight and wants Chimaev, Jingliang, Thompson, or Covington: "They’re sissies."

The Los Angeles native is arguably one of the best jiu-jitsu practitioners in the UFC. The 31-year-old has seven submission victories on his record along with three knockouts. He is also a five-time “Fight of the Night” recipient and two-time “Performance of the Night” bonus winner.

Ilia Topuria’s Title Shot Aspirations Will Have to Wait 

The Featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski will attempt to become a double champion against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 in February. The PPV will also feature an interim featherweight title fight between Josh Emmett and Yair Rodriguez. 

READ MORE:  Israel Adesanya set to have brass knuckle charges dropped: "It was really just an innocent mistake."

“El Matador’s” win over Bryce Mitchell solidified him as a huge threat to the featherweight division. His latest dominant performance could land him a fight against higher-ranked fighters like Brian “T-City” Ortega. With another impressive win, Topuria could set himself up for a title shot in the second half of 2023.